Foxconn and Mitsubishi to produce EV buses in Japan

22 January 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, widely known as Foxconn, and Japan’s Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus (MFTBC) announced on Thursday plans to establish a joint venture focused on the development and production of electric buses, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The new company will be headquartered in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, while manufacturing will take place at Mitsubishi Fuso’s existing facility in Toyama City. The bus manufacturer is expected to be formally established in late 2026.

All key functions—including research and development, procurement, production, and sales—will be handled domestically in Japan to ensure full compliance with local regulations and high quality standards. Takashi Takano, currently Head of the Bus Business Division at MFTBC, is slated to become CEO of the new venture.

The partnership brings together Foxconn’s growing expertise in electric vehicle platforms and supply chain optimization with Mitsubishi Fuso’s long-standing experience in commercial vehicle manufacturing. Industry analysts see the move as part of a broader push to accelerate the electrification of public transportation in Japan, where demand for zero-emission buses is expected to rise sharply ahead of the country’s carbon neutrality targets.