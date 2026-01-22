Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan fuel imports shift exponentially with AI-92 falling and premium gasoline rising

22 January 2026 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Although Azerbaijan significantly reduced its imports of AI‑92 automotive gasoline in the first eleven months of 2025, imports of premium and super gasoline increased, reflecting changing domestic fuel demand and supply patterns, Azernews reports.

