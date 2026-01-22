Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Georgia drop in 2025 despite overall trade

22 January 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
From January to November 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 493.98 million kWh of electricity to Georgia, generating around $28.501 million in revenue, Azernews from the State Statistical Committee.

