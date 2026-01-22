South Korea enacts first comprehensive AI safety law

22 January 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea on Thursday formally enacted a comprehensive law governing the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI), becoming the first country in the world to establish a regulatory framework aimed at curbing misinformation and other potential risks associated with the emerging technology, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The Basic Act on the Development of Artificial Intelligence and the Establishment of a Foundation for Trustworthiness, or the AI Basic Act, officially took effect Thursday, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT. The law represents the first global attempt at setting comprehensive government guidelines for the use of AI.

The act places greater responsibility on companies and AI developers to address risks such as deepfake content and misinformation. It grants authorities the power to impose fines or investigate violations.

A key feature of the law is the introduction of “high-risk AI”—AI systems that can significantly impact users’ daily lives or safety, including applications in employment screening, loan approvals, and medical advice. Companies using high-risk AI must inform users that their services rely on AI and ensure the safety of their systems. Furthermore, all AI-generated content must carry clear watermarks indicating its origin.

"Applying watermarks is the minimum safeguard to prevent abuses of AI technology, such as deepfake content," a ministry official said.

Global companies providing AI services in South Korea that meet any of the following criteria—annual global revenue of 1 trillion won (US$681 million) or more, domestic sales exceeding 10 billion won, or at least 1 million daily users in the country—must designate a local representative. Currently, OpenAI and Google fall under these requirements.

Violations of the act may incur fines of up to 30 million won. However, the government will enforce a one-year grace period to allow the private sector time to adapt to the new regulations.

The law also aims to promote the AI industry in South Korea. The science minister is required to present a policy blueprint every three years, outlining strategies for innovation and safety in AI development.

Following the enactment of the act, the ministry launched a support desk to advise businesses. According to the ministry, the desk will respond to general inquiries within three days and provide in-depth legal guidance within 14 days.

"The AI Basic Act is at the heart of South Korea's vision for an AI-driven society," said Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung. "The support desk will guide businesses to help the act take root in the local industry."

Experts note that South Korea’s move could influence global AI regulation, as other nations observe how the country balances innovation with safety in this rapidly evolving field.