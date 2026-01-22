Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee approves 2026 spring plan
Azerbaijani Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee has convened its first meeting of the 2026 spring session, Azernews reports.
In his speech, the Committee Chairman Shahin Ismayilov noted that the agenda of the meeting included two issues: a report on the committee's activities during the 2025 autumn session and a draft work plan for the 2026 spring session.
While presenting information on the report covering the committee's work in the previous session, Shahin Ismayilov particularly highlighted the landmark events and achievements in the country's public life in 2025.
It was noted that the draft work plan of the Committee on Youth and Sports for the 2026 spring session предусматривает discussions of draft laws submitted under the legislative initiative procedure, as well as the organization of hearings, meetings, and other events dedicated to pressing issues related to youth and sports.
During the meeting, committee members voiced their opinions, comments, and proposals regarding the issues under discussion.
At the conclusion of the discussions, the report on the committee's activities during the 2025 autumn session was deemed satisfactory, and the committee's work plan for the 2026 spring session was approved.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!