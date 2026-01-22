President Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President hold expanded meeting in Davos

22 January 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

An expanded meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump has begun in Davos, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the leaders hailed the development of relations between the two countries across various areas following President Donald Trump’s return to power.

Emphasis was placed on President Donald Trump’s historic role in achieving agreements to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 last year.

The President of Azerbaijan touched upon the steps taken toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Noting that peace already exists in the region, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that this is also reflected in the establishment of trade relations between the two countries. In this context, he highlighted the export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the delivery of imported grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

The head of state also underlined the important role of the Zangezur Corridor, including the TRIPP project, in terms of regional connectivity.

During the conversation, reference was made to the significance of the Board of Peace established under the chairmanship of the U.S. President. The importance of this body in strengthening peace in the Middle East and contributing to the resolution of global conflicts was underscored. Azerbaijan’s invitation to the Board of Peace as a founding member state was described as a reflection of the Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership and the country’s role in promoting peace worldwide.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations, noting the role of reciprocal visits and contacts at various levels in deepening these ties.