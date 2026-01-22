Bahruz Kangarli at 133: short life that shaped Azerbaijani realist art [PHOTOS]

22 January 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

This year marks the 133rd anniversary of the birth of Bahruz Kangarli, one of the founding figures of Azerbaijani realist art, Azernews reports.

Though his life was tragically short, he passed away at just 30, Kangarli left an incredibly rich artistic legacy.

Born in 1892 in Nakhchivan, Bahruz Kangarli was among the first professional painters in Azerbaijan.

In 1910, with the support of the prominent writer Jalil Mammadguluzadeh, he enrolled in the Tbilisi Art School under the Society for the Encouragement of Fine Arts. From early on, his work captured attention: humorous and satirical magazines across pre-revolutionary Russia, particularly the legendary "Molla Nasreddin", frequently published his drawings.

Kangarli's artistry was remarkably versatile. He explored nearly every genre, from portraiture to landscape, from everyday life to theatrical design.

His landscapes, rendered in delicate watercolors, vividly convey the beauty and character of his homeland.

Art pieces such as "Waterfall", "Agryadag", "Road to Yashkhan Village", and "Ilanly Mountain by Moonlight" demonstrate his mastery of light, color, and atmosphere.

He also immortalized cultural landmarks, including the Momine-Khatun Mausoleum, Askhabi-Kahf Mountain, and the Tomb of Noah, blending realism with a profound respect for heritage.

Equally compelling are his genre paintings, capturing intimate moments of life in early 20th-century Azerbaijan.

Art works like "The Matchmaking", "Wedding Celebration", and his costume sketches for plays staged in Nakhchivan, including "The Dead" by Mammadguluzadeh, "Haji Gara" by Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh, and "Peri-Jadu" by A. Akhverdiyev, stand as priceless records of Azerbaijani cultural and artistic history.

Bahruz Kangarli was also a master of portraiture, leaving behind an extensive gallery of contemporary figures.

His series "Refugees", featuring works such as "Refugee Boy", "Woman Refugee", and "Homeless Family" is celebrated for its realism and psychological depth, revealing the human stories behind displacement.

In total, he created over 2,000 works of art, a reflection of his prodigious talent and enduring influence.

Today, his legacy lives on in Nakhchivan, where a park and monument bearing his name were inaugurated in 2016, honoring the man who forever transformed Azerbaijani art.