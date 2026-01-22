Footage of Azerbaijani President's participation in WEF in Davos posted on his social media accounts [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Switzerland was posted on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
President Ilham Aliyev in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos, January 19-21, 2026).
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!