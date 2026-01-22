Azernews.Az

Thursday January 22 2026

Footage of Azerbaijani President's participation in WEF in Davos posted on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

22 January 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Switzerland was posted on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

President Ilham Aliyev in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos, January 19-21, 2026).

