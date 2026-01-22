Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education holds first meeting of spring session [PHOTOS]

22 January 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education has held its first meeting of the 2026 spring session, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, the Committee Chair Anar Isgandarov said the agenda included a report on the work carried out by the Committee during the 2025 autumn session, a draft work plan for the 2026 spring session, as well as draft amendments to the Laws "On Patents" (second reading) and "On Education."

Presenting the report on the Committee's activities during the autumn session, Isgandarov also briefed members on the proposed work plan for the spring session of 2026.

He noted that the plan encompasses draft laws to be submitted under the right of legislative initiative, proposed amendments to existing legislation, as well as the organization of public hearings on education and other related events during the session.

The Committee's report on its work during the 2025 autumn session was deemed satisfactory, and the work plan for the 2026 spring session was approved.

The meeting then heard presentations by Adil Valiyev, Head of the Department of Social Legislation of the Parliamentary Apparatus, on the draft amendments to the Laws "On Patents" (second reading) and "On Education."

It was noted that, under the Rules approved by a relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers—"On the Content and Organization of Additional Education and the Issuance of Relevant Certificates to Persons Who Have Received Education in Any Area of Additional Education", retraining at the levels of higher, secondary specialized, and advanced technical vocational education, professional advancement, and adult education are provided exclusively on a fee-paying basis.

The associated financial costs are covered either by the employer or by the individual concerned.

Presenting the draft amendments to the Law "On Patents" at second reading, the department head recalled that the document had been discussed in detail during the first reading and stated that no additional comments had been made.

Both draft laws were subsequently recommended for consideration at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.