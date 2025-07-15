Baku Network raises awareness in Paris for the first time about Azerbaijani journalists who died amid Armenian aggression [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 July 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Network (BN) Analytical Center has brought the issue of Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression to Europe for the first time by organizing a series of events, Azernews reports.

An exhibition was held in Paris where BN showcased materials honoring these journalist martyrs.

At the UNESCO headquarters, during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee and a presentation marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, BN director Elchin Aghajanov highlighted that Azerbaijani journalists became victims of Armenian aggression in Garabagh, losing their lives while fulfilling their professional duties.

Booklets commemorating the fallen journalists were distributed to attendees, which included members of French civil society as well as French and international journalists.

Bringing this issue to the French capital was an important step in raising global awareness about the fate of Azerbaijani journalists who died in the line of duty.

At the exhibition’s opening, Nigar Huseynova, adviser at the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, spoke about the consequences of the 30-year conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that members of the press were among the victims. In particular, she recalled Salatyn Asgarova, the first female journalist martyr, who was brutally killed by Armenian forces in 1991. She also mentioned Aly Mustafaev and Fakhraddin Shahbazov, who died in 1991 when a helicopter carrying high-ranking Azerbaijani officials was shot down over Garabagh in a terrorist attack. Additionally, she spoke about Chingiz Mustafaev, who played a key role in exposing the Khojaly genocide to the world and was killed in 1992 during filming in Aghdam. Huseynova also noted that in 2021, AzTV operator Siraj Abyshov and AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov were killed by landmines in Kalbajar, highlighting that mines continue to pose a threat to Azerbaijanis today.

She stressed the vital role of information during crises and praised the brave journalists who risked their lives to report on events in the region. Huseynova pointed out that these journalists worked at a time when there was no internet or social media, and when Azerbaijan was under an information blockade, making their mission even more difficult. She expressed gratitude to Baku Network for this initiative, honoring the memory of these journalists.

Jean-Michel Brun, Editor-in-Chief of La Gazette du Caucase, noted that journalists in Garabagh were targeted by Armenian aggression simply because they were doing their job.

“Some countries no longer respect the laws of war. They bomb civilians, destroy hospitals and schools, and plant landmines. This is happening today in the Middle East – it also happened during the Garabagh war. The journalists we honor today did not die by accident. They were killed because they were journalists,” he said.

Brun also highlighted more subtle forms of pressure on journalists, such as censorship, manipulation, and editorial bans. He cited the case of French journalist Lizeron Budul, whose report on Garabagh was reportedly pulled from the air for contradicting the official narrative. Another example involved a reporter for a major French publication who used false information about the Azerbaijani Army to meet editorial expectations, later admitting the story was fabricated and wouldn’t have been published otherwise.

Speaking at the event, BN director Elchin Aghajanov said these journalists were killed by Armenian separatists and terrorists, not by chance, but because they spoke the truth.

“I call them heroes, though they didn’t seek heroism. None of them sought death. They were simply doing their jobs. These thirteen people became targets because words are more powerful than bullets. Because a published photo of a destroyed home can shatter a lie. Because an accurate report exposes the darkness where crimes hide,” he said.

Aghajanov emphasized that these thirteen journalists were the eyes that saw through the smoke and the voices that refused to let pain be silenced.

“They fought not just bullets but lies, distortion, and fake news. Their enemy had no face—only shadows. An enemy spreading fear and panic not only through weapons but through twisting the truth. These thirteen fought on this invisible front and died because they didn’t back down,” he added.

Sahil Karimli, Program Director at Baku Network, said BN managed to organize this exhibition in Paris—France’s capital, known for its strong support of Armenia—despite facing challenges and artificial obstacles.

He noted that the memory of journalists killed in the line of duty has been commemorated locally before, but this was the first time the mission was taken to an international level with a dedicated exhibition featuring photos and detailed information about each journalist in both French and English. Brochures were also prepared and distributed to attendees.

Karimli stressed that France has historically pursued a pro-Armenian policy and defended Armenia, which is an occupier. “Under such circumstances, organizing this exhibition in Paris came with significant difficulties and risks, including challenges in bringing printed materials across borders. But we overcame these obstacles and achieved our goal,” he said.

The event was held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris as part of Baku Network’s “Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan” project. The exhibition was supported by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

In closing, we sincerely thank the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, and the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association for their support in making these events possible.