Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 15 2025

Business loans to Azerbaijan’s ICT sector see increase

15 July 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
Business loans to Azerbaijan’s ICT sector see increase
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of June 1, 2025, the total volume of business loans issued by Azerbaijani banks to the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector stood at AZN 666.3 million, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. This marks an increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more