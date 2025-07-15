Minor earthquake reported in Samukh district

15 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Seismologists confirmed that the tremor was not felt by residents, and no damage or casualties have been reported.

According to the center, the quake struck at 8:46 a.m. local time and had a magnitude of 3.1. The epicenter was located 21 kilometers north of the Ganja seismic station, within the Samukh district.

A minor earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan's Samukh district early Monday morning, Azernews reports the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

