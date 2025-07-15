WHO highlights economic, social benefits of vaccination and assistive technologies

15 July 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Vaccination offers not only health benefits but also significant economic returns, Azernews reports.

According to data shared at a recent media briefing, for every $1 invested in vaccination programs, approximately $52 is returned.

Likewise, investments in assistive technologies are seen as highly valuable from both social and economic perspectives. Every $1 spent on assistive technologies returns around $9 to families and society, helping improve quality of life and reduce long-term care costs.

In the lead-up to National Press Day on July 22, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Azerbaijan hosted a morning meeting with national media representatives. The goal was to strengthen health communication, share information on ongoing public health initiatives, and explore new opportunities for collaboration with the media.

Journalists from various media outlets joined staff from the WHO Country Office in an informal, open-dialogue setting. The gathering provided updates on WHO’s key focus areas in Azerbaijan, including: Building climate-resilient health systems; expanding access to assistive technologies; supporting immunization efforts; promoting mental health; preventing and managing noncommunicable diseases.

Advancing the WHO World Health Emergencies Programme

“Working with the media to ensure the public has access to accurate and timely health information is a key priority for us,” said Dr. Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative and Head of the Country Office in Azerbaijan. “At WHO, we view you as key partners in promoting public health, and we deeply value this collaboration. A healthier society is only possible with your involvement.”

Throughout the event, journalists engaged directly with WHO experts, asked questions, and discussed potential areas for future cooperation. Dr. Harmanci also responded to questions from the media, reinforcing WHO’s commitment to transparent and ongoing communication.

The meeting fostered a space for open and constructive dialogue. The active participation and thoughtful contributions from journalists once again highlighted the essential role of the media in shaping informed public discussion on health. The event was viewed as a positive step toward continued partnership between WHO and the national press.