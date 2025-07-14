Kazakhstan opens new border posts with China and Uzbekistan in 2025

14 July 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2025, four upgraded checkpoints were inaugurated on the border of Kazakhstan with China and Uzbekistan, marking a significant step forward in the modernization of the country’s border infrastructure, Azernews reports.

The modernization project involves the construction of new, state-of-the-art customs posts designed to replace outdated infrastructure. This project is also being implemented on the border with Turkmenistan, reflecting Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of cross-border trade and transportation.

In total, five more border posts are expected to be fully modernized by the end of the year, further expanding Kazakhstan’s network of advanced checkpoints. As part of the upgrades, the number of traffic lanes at the entrances to these points has been increased from two to six, and driverless border crossing technology is now in place, allowing vehicles to pass through without drivers leaving the cab. This has significantly reduced the average time required to cross the border, now down to just 30 minutes, thanks to the full automation of control processes.

Since 2024, Kazakhstan has also been gradually rolling out the Keden digital platform, a comprehensive initiative designed to streamline border and customs procedures. The platform consists of 20 modules, with 13 already operational. Among the innovations introduced are an electronic declaration format, accelerated transit procedures, and remote interaction via a personal account, all aimed at facilitating smoother and faster cross-border trade.

These changes have already yielded impressive results: the country’s border capacity has surged from 640,000 vehicles in 2022 to an astounding 1.4 million vehicles in 2024, showcasing the effectiveness of the new technologies and infrastructure upgrades.

Interestingly, the modernization of Kazakhstan’s border checkpoints not only boosts trade efficiency but also enhances regional cooperation with neighboring countries, positioning Kazakhstan as a central hub in Eurasian trade corridors. The seamless flow of goods across its borders is likely to attract even more international business and investment in the coming years.