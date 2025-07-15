China unveils its 1st AI-Powered Ocean Research Vessel

15 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The China State Shipbuilding Corporation has unveiled the country’s first intelligent ocean exploration vessel, launched in Shanghai, Azernews reports.

Named "Tongji" in honor of Shanghai's renowned Tongji University, the vessel represents a new milestone in marine science and green shipbuilding.

“This is a next-generation, 2,000-ton eco-friendly, silent, and intelligent research vessel, independently designed and constructed by domestic companies,” said chief designer Li Zhenghua, as quoted by the press.

Equipped with an electric jet propulsion system, the ship can be operated remotely from shore. It features autonomous navigation capabilities in open waters and an advanced intelligent energy efficiency management system. The Tongji is capable of operating in nearly all oceanic regions, with the exception of polar ice zones.

With a length of 81.5 meters, a beam of 15 meters, and a draft of 6.9 meters, the vessel can accommodate up to 45 people, including 30 scientists. It reaches a maximum speed of 15 knots (27 km/h) and boasts an impressive range of 80,000 nautical miles, allowing for autonomous operation for up to 35 days.

In addition to scientific research and engineering missions, the Tongji will serve as a floating classroom, offering hands-on training and internships for students of Tongji University — a unique opportunity to engage future generations in cutting-edge marine innovation.

Interestingly, the ship's sleek design minimizes underwater noise, which is crucial for marine biodiversity studies and deep-sea acoustic research. It's not just a vessel — it's a symbol of China’s ambition to lead in sustainable marine exploration.