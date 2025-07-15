World Bank loan paves way for Azerbaijan’s grid-ready renewable revolution [PHOTO]

15 July 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

The World Bank has officially approved a $173.5 million loan to support the implementation of the “Project to Expand the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Azerbaijan”, Azernews reports. According to the World Bank Group, the financing is aimed at strengthening the country’s power transmission infrastructure to better integrate renewable energy power stations currently under construction. The project is a critical step in Azerbaijan’s transition toward...

