National gymnasts achieve high results in trampoline and tumbling [PHOTOS]

15 July 2025 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at ScalabisCup 2025 held in Santarem, Portugal, Azernews reports.

The national team achieved high results in trampoline and tumbling.

In tumbling, Sanan Rzazade in the U12 age category was awarded first place, while Asnad Niftiyeva took second place.

In the adult category, the team of Tofig Aliyev, Bilal Gurbanov, and Aleksey Karatashov won the gold medal. Tofig Aliyev secured second place, and Bilal Gurbanov finished third.

In trampoline gymnastics, Muhammad Hasanli and Farhad Mustafayev took first place in the U14 age category.

Ammar Bakhshaliyev finished second, and Nijat Mirzayev came in third.

The gymnast also competed in the synchronised mini-trampoline program and won a bronze medal.

The Scalabis Cup 2025 is an international trampoline, double mini-trampoline, and tumbling competition held in Santarém, Portugal.

More than 800 gymnasts participated in this international gymnastics competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.