Slovakia plans to open honorary consulate in Azerbaijan’s economically promising region
Slovakia is preparing to open an honorary consulate in one of Azerbaijan’s economically dynamic regions, aiming to deepen bilateral ties and boost regional cooperation, Azernews reports.
This initiative was highlighted in a statement by the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Azerbaijan announcing Elchin Gasimov as the newly appointed head of Slovakia’s diplomatic mission in Baku.
“Our goal is to create conditions for the opening of an honorary consulate of Slovakia in regions of Azerbaijan with high economic potential,” Gasimov stated.
He emphasized that the move is designed to support Slovak business expansion in Azerbaijan and foster greater regional engagement.
Before his new post, Gasimov served as deputy head of mission in Baku and was previously an advisor to the Chairman of the Slovak National Council as well as to the Minister of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization.
Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister, Juraj Blanár, has identified energy and defense—particularly the import of Azerbaijani oil and gas—as key areas of cooperation. In 2024, bilateral trade reached around 210 million euros, underlining the growing economic partnership.
Gasimov noted that both countries also see promising collaboration opportunities in information technology and transport. He reaffirmed Slovakia’s commitment to regular intergovernmental consultations and a robust diplomatic dialogue with Azerbaijan moving forward.
