Azerbaijan's film industry takes leap forward with State Support for film productions [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's film industry has been steadily growing over the years, with increasing interest both from local filmmakers and international producers.

The country offers a wealth of scenic landscapes, diverse culture, and rich history, making it an ideal location for film production.

To further develop this sector, the Azerbaijani government has implemented several measures aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the local film industry and positioning it on the global stage.

One of the key initiatives is the new Regulations on Partial Reimbursement of Production Costs for Films, which aim to provide financial incentives for both local and foreign filmmakers.

This measure is part of a broader effort to foster innovation, expand industry partnerships, and attract international film projects to Azerbaijan.

A press conference has been held in Baku dedicated to the presentation of the Regulations on Partial Reimbursement of Production Costs for Films, Azernews reports.

During the event, Director General of the Azerbaijani Cinema Agency (ARKA) Rashad Azizov stated that this initiative would play an essential role in the development of the local film industry.

Rashad Azizov noted that 40 per cent of the production costs for films made in Azerbaijan would be reimbursed by the government.

The works, legal documents, and mechanisms to be applied in this direction for the years 2023-2025 were presented to the public. The State Support Mechanism for film production was approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 29, 2025, and the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on July 4, 2025.

He emphasised that specific goals have been set for forming human capital, increasing the potential of local filmmakers, and expanding international cooperation.

"The main goal is for Azerbaijan's film industry to be recognised not only in the region but also on an international scale. There is already experience in shooting various international films in regions such as Gabala, Guba, and other areas, including productions by filmmakers from countries like Pakistan, India, and Russia. With the implementation of these regulations, interest in Azerbaijan's film industry will increase. Producers from countries with well-established film industries will be eager to work here. With the Ministry's initiatives in this field, the activities of the Supervisory Board, and the support from the private sector, our country will enter a new phase," he said.

He also noted that all these measures would create conditions for active participation from both the government and the private sector in the film industry. The transparent application of these regulations, which focus on quality and professionalism, will lead Azerbaijan's film industry into a new development phase. This initiative will also significantly contribute to presenting Azerbaijan's brand and enhancing its recognition on international platforms.

Rashad Azizov also stressed that the production of foreign films in Azerbaijan has been ongoing for many years, and a number of large-scale projects, including TV series, have been carried out in this field.

He mentioned that this marked the beginning of a new phase in this area: "We are confident that in the near future, the number of production companies will increase, and the interest of developed countries in Azerbaijan's film industry will rise. We are working closely with local private companies in this field, and several companies have already specialised in this direction."

Rashad Azizov highlighted that specific goals have been set for the formation of human capital.

The regulations will be applicable to all companies, and it is expected that 7-8 companies in the country will show high results as a result of this initiative. The main objective is for the scale of films produced in the country to expand significantly in the next 3-5 years.

He added that the main goal of the partial reimbursement of production costs for films is to allocate funds for replacing equipment in the local film industry with higher-quality equipment.

In order to implement the rebate system, foreign companies must have a partner in Azerbaijan. The main goal is to provide incentives for local companies to reach global standards.