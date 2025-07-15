Another auto show to be presented at Flag Square this weekend [VIDEO]

15 July 2025 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

On July 19, a racing event, karting championship, and drift show titled “Legends of the Night” will be held under the organization of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), in cooperation with Baku City Circuit Operations Company and Caspian Event Organisers, Azernews reports.

Taking place at the State Flag Square, the event will feature the iconic US Legend Cars racing series—famous for high speeds, sharp manoeuvres, and intense competition. These vehicles will battle on the track, offering spectators thrilling moments.

In the karting championship, the most talented and fastest young drivers aged 12 to 15 will showcase their motorsport skills in front of the public. The championship promises to be an unforgettable experience for the children and a source of immense fun for parents and fans alike.

The evening’s energy will be further elevated by a drift show featuring local drivers.

Leisure and entertainment zones will also operate at Flag Square throughout the event.

Those wishing to witness this unforgettable race filled with excitement and entertainment can purchase tickets at iTicket.az.