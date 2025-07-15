Azernews.Az

Moody's upgrades SOCAR to investment grade, citing strong financials and governance reforms

15 July 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The international rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Baa3 (stable)—officially granting the company investment grade status. This marks a major milestone for SOCAR, improving its access to both local and global capital markets and attracting not only risk-oriented but also risk-averse investors, Azernews reports.

