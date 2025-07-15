Moody's upgrades SOCAR to investment grade, citing strong financials and governance reforms

15 July 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The international rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Baa3 (stable)—officially granting the company investment grade status. This marks a major milestone for SOCAR, improving its access to both local and global capital markets and attracting not only risk-oriented but also risk-averse investors, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!