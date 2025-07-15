Azerbaijani delegation attends OIC Youth Capital 2025 opening in Marrakech [PHOTOS]

15 July 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An opening ceremony has taken place in the Kingdom of Morocco to officially designate Marrakech as the OIC Youth Capital for 2025, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by nearly 170 official representatives and young people from 49 OIC member and observer countries.

Azerbaijan was represented by Ramil Jabbarov, Head of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Ali Iskandarli, an employee of the department; and Nurida Guliyeva, a student at Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

The primary goal of the event was to strengthen cooperation among youth from OIC member countries, expand opportunities for international dialogue and networking, and seek solutions to the challenges faced in the post-pandemic era.

During the opening ceremony of the OIC Youth Capital, a series of forums were organised, including the Youth of the Islamic World: Post-COVID Challenges.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organisation founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member countries. Its main purpose is to represent the collective interests of the Muslim world and to promote unity among Muslim nations.

Azerbaijan joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 8, 1991.

Azerbaijan and the OIC cooperate in a variety of areas, including political, economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian fields.

In 2024, the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, was named the OIC Youth Capital.

This prestigious title is awarded annually by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) to a city within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

This year, the baton has been passed from Shusha to Morocco.