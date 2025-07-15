Trump may allow Ukraine to use ATACMS on Russia

15 July 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump could allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia's territory, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with his plans, Azernews reports.

According to the source, Trump's newly announced military assistance to Kiev will be worth $10 billion and may include authorization to use the 18 ATACMS missiles already in Ukraine at their full range of 300 kilometers, as well as more ATACMS missile supplies to Kiev.

On Monday, Trump announced that the US will send Ukraine Patriot missile systems that will be funded by NATO.

However, as the source said, Tomahawk missiles are not yet included in the list of supplies. They may be delivered later if Trump wants to have even more leverage.

The source said that Trump's determination to pressure Putin was conveyed in a conversation last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump asked Zelenskyy why he had not struck Moscow. "We can, if you give us the weapons," Zelenskyy replied. Trump said that Ukraine should put more pressure on Putin, targeting not only Moscow but also St Petersburg.

Discussions at the White House also touched on the fact that military aid could also include permission for some new, powerful offensive weapons. The source said that this likely includes permission to use 18 long-range ATACMS missiles, which are currently in Ukraine, with a full range of 300 kilometres.

They will not reach Moscow or St Petersburg, but they can strike military bases, airfields and supply depots deep inside Russia that are currently out of reach. The package may also include a larger number of ATACMS missiles.

Pentagon officials have been calling for deeper strikes against Russia using ATACMS for several months. Every time the range limit was increased, the Russians simply moved their aircraft and other equipment beyond the reach of the Ukrainians.

Trump decided to escalate for three reasons, according to a source familiar with the discussions within the administration. First, he believed that Putin did not respect him, imitating a willingness to make peace but ignoring the US president's call for a ceasefire. Second, he saw the effectiveness of the US military force in the use of B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles against Iran. And third, he believed that Putin would only agree to negotiations under the threat of greater force. As the Russians like to say, Trump decided to "escalate to de-escalate".