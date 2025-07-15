Sumgait-based manufacturer strengthens Azerbaijan’s industrial exports

15 July 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

For the first time, Azertexnolayn LLC, a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, has successfully exported dual-head irrigation hydrants to Greece, Azernews reports.

In the initial phase, the company shipped products worth over 100,000 manats to the Greek market.

Registered as a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in 2013, Azertexnolayn specializes in the production of various diameter steel pipes, high-pressure hydro-technical equipment, and specialized polyethylene pipes. Currently, the company manufactures more than 60 different types of products.

Azertexnolayn's products are not only supplied to the domestic market but are also exported to more than 25 countries worldwide.