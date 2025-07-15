Sumgait-based manufacturer strengthens Azerbaijan’s industrial exports
For the first time, Azertexnolayn LLC, a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, has successfully exported dual-head irrigation hydrants to Greece, Azernews reports.
In the initial phase, the company shipped products worth over 100,000 manats to the Greek market.
Registered as a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in 2013, Azertexnolayn specializes in the production of various diameter steel pipes, high-pressure hydro-technical equipment, and specialized polyethylene pipes. Currently, the company manufactures more than 60 different types of products.
Azertexnolayn's products are not only supplied to the domestic market but are also exported to more than 25 countries worldwide.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!