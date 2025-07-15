Vardanyan trial continues in Baku as victims testify to brutal war crimes [PHOTOS]

15 July 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

The high-profile trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, terrorism, and multiple other serious offenses, continued on July 15 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The open court session was chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov sitting on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, as well as the lawyer of his own choice, Avram Berman.

Motions submitted by Vardanyan

At the start of the session, Judge Agayev informed newly participating victims and legal heirs of their rights and obligations under Azerbaijani law.

Ruben Vardanyan filed several motions during the hearing:

He requested that his lawyer be granted access to court transcripts even in his absence. Judge Agayev confirmed:

“This is the right of the accused. Ruben Vardanyan and his lawyer Avram Berman have always been provided with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the meeting protocols and will continue to be provided in the future.”

He further asked to meet confidentially with his lawyer before each hearing. This was also granted, with the judge affirming that:

“This right, like other rights of the accused, has been and will be ensured.”

Vardanyan then requested extracts from court records covering the motions filed over the past six months. The court instructed the defense to submit a list of requested documents, noting that some had already been shared.

Lawyer Avram Berman supported all the motions submitted by the defendant.

Harrowing testimonies from victims

Multiple victims and legal heirs gave emotional testimonies detailing injuries and war crimes allegedly committed under the command or direction of Ruben Vardanyan and armed formations he is associated with:

Ramil Manafov, legal heir of a victim, testified that his 19-year-old son Giyas Manafov was killed by a mortar shell fired by remnants of Armenian armed groups.

Beyrak Zulfugarov said he was shot by enemy fire in the direction of Khojavend.

Minuri Safarli testified to being injured in the leg by a mortar shell and identified another injured companion, Vusal Latifov.

Sadi Aliyev recounted being wounded by a hand grenade explosion in Khojavend.

Ali Zeynalov reported multiple injuries from a landmine explosion in Aghdam.

Javid Shavgatli testified to being injured in a mortar shell explosion near Armenian armed groups in Aghdam.

Rustam Rustamov suffered a shrapnel wound from artillery fire in Veng, Kalbajar.

Salman Budagov was wounded by a hand grenade in Kalbajar.

Garay Aghayev, Sanan Mammadov, Rabil Ismayilov, Nurlan Tarverdiyev, Rashad Suleymanli, Fagan Muradov, Consul Gasimov, Sadig Shekarov, Fakhri Mamizadeh, Kenan Mahmudov, Yusifov, Izzet Valiyev, Rovshan Nuriyev, Natig Gasimzadeh, and Murad Sadig all testified to suffering various injuries—ranging from shrapnel wounds, sniper attacks, drone strikes, and mine explosions—across Khojavend, Agdam, Kalbajar, Aghdara, and Khojaly.

One victim, Kenan Mahmudov, described suffering severe injuries to his hands, feet, eyes, and other body parts, noting that:

“One person was killed and two others were injured during the incident.”

The forensic medical conclusions on each victim’s injuries were also submitted to the court during the hearing.

Ruben Vardanyan faces an extensive list of criminal charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including:

Crimes against peace and humanity, such as planning and waging a war of aggression (Articles 100.1, 100.2), deportation, persecution, torture, and enforced disappearances.

War crimes, including violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict (Articles 115, 116).

Terrorism and financing terrorism (Articles 214, 214-1).

Creation of illegal armed groups (Articles 218, 279).

Unlawful entrepreneurship, arms trafficking, aviation threats, and illegal border crossing.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 22.

This case marks a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict justice process, as survivors and families seek accountability for atrocities committed during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.