Dates of Vagif Poetry Days rescheduled
The dates for the Shusha edition of the Vagif Poetry Days, organised by the Ministry of Culture, have been rescheduled.
According to the Ministry’s statement to AZERTAC, the event will now take place on July 22–23, instead of the previously announced dates.
There are no changes to the programme — all literary and artistic events, presentations, and performances will proceed as originally planned.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!