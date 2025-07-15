Dates of Vagif Poetry Days rescheduled

15 July 2025 23:04 (UTC+04:00)

The dates for the Shusha edition of the Vagif Poetry Days, organised by the Ministry of Culture, have been rescheduled.

According to the Ministry’s statement to AZERTAC, the event will now take place on July 22–23, instead of the previously announced dates.

There are no changes to the programme — all literary and artistic events, presentations, and performances will proceed as originally planned.