Lafufu trademark application filed in China

15 July 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company Pop Mart, known for selling Labubu toys, has filed for registration of the trademark "Lafufu". This name was coined by internet users to refer to counterfeit versions of Labubu, often jokingly referred to as "fake Labubu", Azernews reports.

Lafufu toys are typically characterized by rougher craftsmanship and a lower price compared to the original Labubu dolls. These fake toys come in various forms, with some of the more popular variations including a four-legged robot with a wagging tail and a glowing muzzle. Others feature distorted facial features or are missing limbs, fur, or other defining features.

According to fans of the toy monsters, these imperfections only add to the unique charm of each Lafufu doll. The "ugliness" of Lafufu has unexpectedly gained viral popularity and has become an independent subculture phenomenon.

Hunan Guochu, a lawyer for Pop Mart, stated that the registration of the Lafufu trademark is a preventive measure to protect against the malicious use of the brand by unauthorized sellers.

According to Shanghai customs, in the first half of this year alone, inspectors seized over 63,000 items infringing on the Pop Mart trademark.

Labubu dolls, designed with bunny ears and a wide toothy grin, were created by Hong Kong designer and writer Kasing Lung (Long Jiasheng), inspired by Scandinavian mythology. Pop Mart has been producing these designer plush toys since 2019. However, the popularity of Labubu skyrocketed in 2024, first in Asia and then worldwide, thanks to global celebrities and viral trends on social media. The doll comes in more than 300 different colors, shapes, and sizes.

Labubu's rise in popularity has sparked a broader trend of collectible "designer toys," a niche market that blends art and playfulness. Some rare Labubu figures have even been sold at auction for significant sums, further elevating the toy’s status as a cultural phenomenon.