Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 15 2025

Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan fall sharply in Q1 this year

15 July 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan fall sharply in Q1 this year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan witnessed a significant decline in both value and volume during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 – June 21, 2025), according to official data from the Iranian Customs Administration, Azernews reports. Exports to Azerbaijan dropped by ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more