Dutch ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

15 July 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The diplomatic tenure of Pauline Eyzema, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, has officially come to an end, Azernews reports.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador Eyzema and expressed gratitude for her fruitful diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, including the post-conflict regional situation and evolving realities in the South Caucasus.

The sides underlined the significance of political consultations between the foreign ministries to facilitate high-level mutual visits, deepen contacts at international platforms, and advance bilateral cooperation.

Minister Bayramov also briefed Ambassador Eyzema on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing Baku’s current regional position and peace efforts.

Reflecting on her nearly five-year mission, Ambassador Eyzema remarked:

“I will always remember my work as the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan,” expressing appreciation for the support extended throughout her diplomatic service.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on key topics of mutual interest, reinforcing the friendly ties between the two nations.