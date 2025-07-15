Baku remembers martyrs of July 15 in message to Ankara

15 July 2025 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commemorated Turkiye’s July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Ministry on its official X account.

In a post, the Azerbaijani government paid tribute to the Turkish people and the martyrs who gave their lives resisting the 2016 coup attempt.

“July 15, 2016 — a glorious date when the fraternal people of Turkiye resolutely defended their statehood and national will. On this day, we remember with deep respect and gratitude the cherished memory of the martyrs who gave their lives while preventing the attempted coup.

This epic, written through the unity and determination of the heroic Turkish nation, is a contribution to peace, stability, and the preservation of shared values.

Happy Democracy and National Unity Day, dear Turkiye!” the post reads.

The 2016 coup attempt by the Fetullah terrorist organisation left over 250 people dead and more than 2,000 injured. The day is now observed annually as a symbol of democratic resilience and national solidarity in Turkiye.