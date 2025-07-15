Azerbaijan in talks to join global ‘Healthy Cities’ initiative, says WHO official

15 July 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is actively negotiating to join the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global “Healthy Cities” initiative, according to Dr. Hande Harmanci, head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the "Healthy Communication with the Media" event, Dr. Harmanci emphasized the importance of building urban environments that support public health. The WHO’s “Healthy Cities” program, now in its 30th year, focuses on redesigning urban spaces to promote healthier lifestyles.

"By 2050, over 70% of the world’s population will live in cities," Dr. Harmanci noted. "Urban design plays a major role in public health outcomes. For example, studies show that when the distance between bus stops is less than 400 meters, the spread of infectious diseases decreases."

She also highlighted practical measures already showing results worldwide, such as reducing portion sizes in schools and universities, which has been linked to healthier eating habits.

“Healthy cities are not a luxury — they are a necessity,” she said. “I believe Azerbaijan has strong potential and will soon be among the countries officially recognized for building healthier urban environments.”

If Azerbaijan joins the initiative, it would align the country with a growing global movement focused on making cities safer, more active, and better equipped to prevent disease.

In addition to the Healthy Cities initiative, Dr. Harmanci revealed that discussions are ongoing with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health regarding the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the national immunization program.

“The HPV vaccine is one of the most important vaccines in the world for cancer prevention,” she stressed. “Negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Health, and we’ve received positive feedback. However, it's too early to provide definitive information. This vaccine may be included in the state program within a few years.”

If adopted, the HPV vaccine would represent a significant step forward in cancer prevention efforts in Azerbaijan, particularly in reducing rates of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases.