Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 15 2025

BTC pipeline marks milestone with over 537 million tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered

15 July 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
BTC pipeline marks milestone with over 537 million tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
The BTC pipeline, inaugurated on July 13, 2006, at Türkiye’s Ceyhan terminal, remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy, enabling the country to secure direct access to global markets. As one of the key components of the landmark “Contract of the Century,” the BTC has played a vital role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s energy security and its position as a reliable energy exporter.

