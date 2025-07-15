BTC pipeline marks milestone with over 537 million tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered
The BTC pipeline, inaugurated on July 13, 2006, at Türkiye’s Ceyhan terminal, remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy, enabling the country to secure direct access to global markets. As one of the key components of the landmark “Contract of the Century,” the BTC has played a vital role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s energy security and its position as a reliable energy exporter.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!