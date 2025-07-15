Khachmaz wins regional school chess tournament [PHOTOS]

15 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

A team competition among schools from northern regions, dedicated to International Chess Day, has been held in Khachmaz and organised by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Azernews reports.

The tournament's opening move was performed by Mahammad Balagadashov, head of the YAP Khachmaz district organisation; Zeinab Mammadyarova, chair of the ACF commission; and Gumru Mammadova, director of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Youth and Sports Department.

The victorious team was composed of chess players from Khachmaz. Guba ranked second, and Shabran took third place.

International Chess Day is observed annually on July 20th, marking the anniversary of the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924.

UNESCO initially suggested the concept to observe International Chess Day, and it has been celebrated since 1966 when FIDE officially established it.

On December 12, 2019, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to recognise this day.