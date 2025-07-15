Azerbaijan reveals participant mumbers for CIS Games

15 July 2025 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has disclosed the number of nations and delegations set to participate in the upcoming 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports, citing Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC).

A total of 1,846 athletes and 2,666 officials from eight countries will compete in the event.

Representing Azerbaijan will be 349 athletes, followed by Russia with 263, Kazakhstan with 259, Uzbekistan with 257, Belarus with 255, Tajikistan with 202, Turkmenistan with 170, and Kyrgyzstan with 85.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankandi.

The competitions will be hosted at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes and official representatives from CIS member countries, along with guests, are expected to attend the Games.

A total of 246 medal sets will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines.

Swimming will offer the highest number of medals, with 40 sets available. Winners and the most valuable players (MVPs) will also be recognised in team sports such as football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan.

The CIS Games aim to preserve the cultural and sporting heritage of the CIS member states, promote their popularity and development on the international stage, encourage a healthy lifestyle, foster positive physical and moral qualities among youth, cultivate patriotism, and develop respect for history and folk traditions.

The Games seek to enhance athletes' sports skills and experience through international competition.