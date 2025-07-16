Projects to begin on creation of parks and recreation zones in Lachin

16 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Reconstruction and restoration works in the city of Lachin are progressing in phases, in line with the directives and instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Hüseyn Guliyev, an official representative of the Special Presidential Envoy to Lachin District.

According to Guliyev, planning and preparatory activities are underway for the reconstruction of the city’s infrastructure, as well as the construction of social facilities, residential buildings, and administrative structures.

“As part of this process, relevant institutions are engaged in design, technical and economic assessments, and other necessary initial procedures. The city's future development plan includes the construction of new multi-apartment buildings and the establishment of residential areas for individual housing,” he stated.

He noted that, in parallel, infrastructure projects for essential services—such as water supply, electricity, gas, telecommunications, and other critical utilities—are being developed. Additionally, the construction of cultural centers, sports facilities, and other public amenities aimed at revitalizing the city’s social life is among the top priorities.

Guliyev emphasized that conceptual approaches are being developed for the creation of parks, recreational zones, and the overall formation of the city’s urban environment.

“By the end of the year, the implementation of key projects in these areas is expected to begin. All efforts will be carried out in a phased manner and in accordance with modern urban planning principles. It is important to highlight that Lachin’s development strategy plays a vital role in the broader socio-economic revival of the region, and comprehensive measures are planned in this direction,” he concluded.