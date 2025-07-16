Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 16 2025

Kazakhstan-based insurance brokers enter Azerbaijani insurance market

16 July 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has added Kazakhstan-based insurance brokers Marsh and Aon to the official register of foreign insurers, reinsurers, and insurance brokers authorized to operate in the country, Azernews reports.

