Daughter of Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Oguljahan Atabayeva visits Heydar Aliyev Center

16 July 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

On July 16, Oguljahan Atabayeva, daughter of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, provided an overview of the Center, which is regarded as one of the architectural masterpieces of the modern world. The Center’s mission focuses on the in-depth study and promotion of the state philosophy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijanism, and his enduring legacy.

Through interactive exhibits, the Heydar Aliyev Museum within the Center presents various aspects of the National Leader’s leadership during both the Soviet period and the years of Azerbaijan’s independence.

Oguljahan Atabayeva also viewed the collection of official vehicles used by Heydar Aliyev during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

The exhibits, photographs, and multimedia installations reflecting different stages of Heydar Aliyev’s statesmanship - both during the Soviet era and in the period of independence - sparked great interest in the guest.

She also toured the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, which highlights the country’s rich history, culture, and natural resources. The exhibition features traditional carpets, national costumes, ancient coins, and other artifacts showcasing Azerbaijan’s centuries-old heritage.

The guest further explored several other exhibitions on display at the Center, including “Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity,” “Dance of Loops” featuring Azerbaijani carpets, “The Mystery of the Rose” by Belarusian sculptor Andrey Ostashov, and “Reflection of Eternity” by renowned Brazilian artist and sculptor Luiz de Souza.

Following the tour, a meeting was held between Oguljahan Atabayeva and Leyla Aliyeva.

At the end of the visit, Director Anar Alakbarov presented a keepsake to Oguljahan Atabayeva.