Euronews covers ECO Summit in Khankendi, highlights regional trade and connectivity goals [VIDEO]

16 July 2025

Nazrin Abdul

Euronews has released a special feature on the recent Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The segment, aired as part of Euronews’ “Focus” programme, spotlighted the summit’s emphasis on expanding trade, developing transport corridors, and strengthening regional ties among ECO member states and invited partners.

The event brought together heads of state, ministers, and senior officials from across the region to discuss strategies for deeper economic integration and improved connectivity.

ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan stated that the summit had successfully set out key priorities for enhancing cooperation along regional transport corridors—an essential step toward economic growth and interconnectivity.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, highlighted his country’s strategic role as a bridge between regional markets, underscoring its commitment to facilitating trade and transit.

Delegates from Pakistan noted the summit’s broader diplomatic significance, while Nigeria’s representative emphasised the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation beyond the ECO’s traditional membership.

The summit concluded with a joint declaration calling for the reduction of trade barriers, greater investment in cross-border infrastructure, and a concerted push to raise intra-ECO trade beyond its current share of just 8%.