Criminal case opened against son of Azerbaijani diaspora leader in Russia

16 July 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

A criminal case has been opened against Mutvali Shikhlinski, the son of the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora, in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Azernews reports citing the Russian media.

The information was confirmed by Igor Putintsev, president of the Chamber of Advocates of the Sverdlovsk region.

"The Chamber of Advocates has confirmed the information that criminal proceedings have been initiated against Mutvali Shikhlinski," Putintsev stated, without disclosing the article under which Shikhlinski could be charged.

Earlier, it was reported that Shahin Shikhlinski, chairman of the "Azerbaijan-Ural" Public National and Cultural Organization, had also been detained by law enforcement, though he was later released.