Daughter of Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

On July 16, Oguljahan Atabayeva, daughter of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The director of the museum, Amina Malikova, informed the guest about the ancient art of carpet weaving of our people, its history, and traditions. Moreover, it was noted that the museum's collection, reflecting the main artistic trends of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, demonstrates the harmony of the materials used, weaving techniques, elegance, and depth of artistic features of carpets.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the "golden fund" of the museum's collection consists of samples of pile and lint–free carpets from 7 regions of Azerbaijan - Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz. In addition, other samples of decorative and applied art are presented at the exhibition. Carpets are works of art reflecting the life and way of life of the people, rich in ornaments depicting people, animals, birds, and plants.

Furthermore, it was noted that thanks to the great efforts of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in 2010, the national art of carpet weaving was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The guest also observed the carpet weaving process in the museum. Then Oguljahan Atabayeva was told about the ancient Azerbaijani art of kelagai. The guest was told in detail about the method of making kelagai and the meaning of the traditional patterns on it. In conclusion, the guest was presented with a book dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

In turn, Oguljahan Atabayeva donated a carpet to the National Museum. In addition to our material and cultural heritage, Oguljahan Atabayeva was pleasantly impressed by the original appearance of the museum building and the unusual structure of the exhibition halls.