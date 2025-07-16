Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 16, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.
Chairman Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!