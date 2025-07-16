Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 16, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.

Chairman Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.