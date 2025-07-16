Azerbaijani athletes arrive in Dusseldorf ahead of World University Games opening

16 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The World University Games are set to begin today in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, Azernews reports.

The second group of Azerbaijani athletes has successfully arrived in Dusseldorf and will soon participate in the competitions.

The rhythmic gymnastics and taekwondo teams traveled via a connecting flight through Istanbul. Shortly after arriving in Turkey, the athletes boarded a flight to Dusseldorf.

Alongside them, travelers from various countries, including Turkey, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Macau, were on the same flight. Passengers spent their time in different ways, with many resting or watching movies on their tablets.

Dusseldorf greeted the athletes with favorable weather conditions.

The team is now preparing to complete their accreditation procedures and move to their accommodation.

The Universiade's opening ceremony is scheduled for July 16 in Duisburg.

The World University Games, also known as the Universiade, are an international multi-sport event for university student-athletes organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

These games, held every two years in either summer or winter editions, are a celebration of international university sports and culture, aiming to promote peace and cultural exchange among young people through sport. They are considered the second largest multi-sport event in the world, after the Olympic Games.