SOCAR's credit rating raised, opening doors to global investors

16 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In a significant milestone for Azerbaijan’s energy sector, Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the long-term issuer rating of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to Baa3 (stable) — marking the company’s transition to investment-grade status. This move not only enhances SOCAR’s financial standing but also broadens its investor base, particularly among...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!