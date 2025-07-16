Samsung retains leadership in global smartphone market

16 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its lead in the global smartphone market in the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its competitively priced Galaxy A series, according to industry data released Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap Agency.

Market research firm Canalys reported that Samsung accounted for 19% of global smartphone shipments during the period.

Apple Inc., the maker of the iPhone, ranked second with 16%, followed closely by China’s Xiaomi Corp., which held 15% of the market.

Samsung was the only major smartphone manufacturer to report year-on-year growth, increasing shipments by 3%, while Apple experienced a 2% decline and Xiaomi’s shipments remained flat.

The global smartphone market overall saw its first contraction in six quarters, shrinking by 1%, due to slower-than-expected consumer demand recovery and ongoing economic uncertainties.

However, Canalys noted that the U.S. government’s tariff policies, combined with healthy inventory levels of newly released devices, could influence supply and demand dynamics, potentially creating opportunities for growth in the second half of the year.

Despite global market challenges, Samsung’s success with the Galaxy A series highlights the growing importance of mid-range smartphones in emerging markets, where consumers seek affordable devices with premium features — a segment that is rapidly expanding and reshaping the competitive landscape.