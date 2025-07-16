Evening dedicated to Samad Vurgun held as part of 'Guests of Bulbul' project [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

An event dedicated to the work and memory of the People's Poet, playwright and public figure Samad Vurgun has taken place at the Bulbul Memorial House-Museum in Baku, Azernews reports.

The evening was held within the framework of the "Guests of Bulbul" project, dedicated to the memory of outstanding personalities who were guests in the house of the great singer Bulbul in 1937-1961.

At the opening, the director of the museum, Fargana Jabarova, spoke about the creative heritage of Samad Vurgun, which is one of the most striking and unique pages in the history of Azerbaijani literature of the 20th century. The poet's grandson, laureate of international competitions, pianist and director of the Samad Vurgun House-Museum, Vurgun Vakilov, shared his memories and impressions.

Accompanied by Vurgun Vakilov, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov performed the romance "Poet, how quickly you have grown old", and the young and talented vocalist Islama Abdullayeva performed the romances "Aygun" and "In the name of love for the fatherland". Member of the Public Association "Ochag Deda Alasgara" ashug Ilgar Galamchaly read the poem "Mountains", performed melodies based on the works of Samad Vurgun.

Director of the House-Museum of Jafar Jabbarly, Honored Cultural Figure Gamar Seyfaddingzy, as well as members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Asad Jahangir and Gyulamayil Murad spoke about the life and creative path of the poet.

The poems of Samad Vurgun "Mother" and "Azerbaijan" performed by the reciter Mirjabir Javadzade evoked a deep response from the listeners.