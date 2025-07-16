Azercell-supported Azerbaijan Children Hotline recorded 2,173 inquiries in first half of 2025

16 July 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Requests for psychological support constitute the majority of inquiries

The Azerbaijan Children Hotline, operating with the support of Azercell, received 2,173 inquiries between January and June 2025.

The majority of inquiries were related to requests for psychological support (497), followed by legal assistance (392), social issues (378), education (96), and healthcare (24). More than 750 requests addressed general topics, including service-related questions and various other matters.

The largest number of inquiries (1,345) were submitted by adolescents aged between 15 and 18. Additionally, 502 requests involved children aged between 11 and 14, while 326 were related to children under the age of 10.

Following the evaluation of all cases, 78 families were invited to the center and received legal, psychological, and psychosocial assistance. More than 300 social-psychological rehabilitation sessions were conducted. Emergency visits were arranged to 73 schools and households in response to cases requiring urgent intervention.

To raise awareness about the hotline and its services, outreach activities were conducted at three vocational schools, nine secondary schools, and a youth center across Baku, Sumgait, and the Absheron region.

Established in 2010, the Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service is managed by the “Ümidli Gələcək” Public Association for Social Initiatives, with ongoing support from “Azercell Telecom” LLC and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service operates 24/7 and can be contacted via the short number 116111, four mobile lines (+994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, +994 51 880 22 80), email ([email protected]), social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram)“Uşaq Qaynar Xətti” mobile application and the official website (www.childhelpline.az).