Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qurbanqulu Berdimuhammedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district on July 17, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!