Hyundai develops reforestation vehicle based on Ioniq 9 SUV

17 July 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor Co. announced Thursday that it has developed a specialized drone-based forest restoration vehicle using its flagship Ioniq 9 electric SUV, as part of its efforts to support forest recovery in wildfire-affected regions of South Korea, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap Agency.

The newly introduced Ioniq 9 Seed Ball Drone Station will first be deployed in Uljin, a coastal county in the eastern region severely damaged by massive wildfires in 2022.

At the core of the system is a large drone capable of dispersing seed balls—clay spheres filled with soil, organic material, and native seeds—across difficult-to-reach forest terrain. This aerial seeding method offers scalable, eco-friendly restoration with minimal impact on surrounding ecosystems.

The SUV’s rear cabin has been converted into a mobile control center, featuring swivel seating, dual monitors, and a dedicated drone control computer, enabling precise coordination of drone operations in the field.

Developed in collaboration with Guru E&T, a startup specializing in forest recovery technology, the vehicle also includes an integrated drone takeoff and landing platform, advanced control systems, and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply that allows drones to operate independently in remote areas.

This project is part of Hyundai’s Smart Forest Restoration Program, a long-term environmental initiative developed in partnership with the Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute and Tree Planet, a tree-planting social venture.

Hyundai said the drone station’s off-road capabilities enable it to access fire-damaged forests that are otherwise difficult to reach, accelerating reforestation efforts along the eastern coast.

“The Ioniq 9 Seed Ball Drone Station expands our capabilities beyond monitoring to full-scale ecological recovery,” the company stated. “This initiative highlights Hyundai’s commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship.”

Looking ahead, Hyundai aims to refine this technology further, potentially adapting it for global reforestation efforts, addressing climate change and biodiversity loss worldwide.