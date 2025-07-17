China’s JA solar to supply photovoltaic modules for Major solar projects in Azerbaijan

17 July 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

China’s JA Solar has signed a contract to supply 1 GW of high-efficiency “DeepBlue 4.0 Pro” photovoltaic modules for two solar power plants in Azerbaijan, the company announced, Azernews reports.

According to a report citing JA Solar’s official statement, the agreement covers the Neftchala and Bilasuvar solar power plants currently under development. These projects are being implemented by Masdar, the UAE-based renewable energy giant.

“We are proud to contribute to this landmark project,” said Aitsing Yan, Executive President of JA Solar. “Masdar has been a long-standing and trusted partner. We deeply value their confidence in our products and expertise. Together, we aim to deliver sustainable solutions for a greener future.”

JA Solar emphasized that the new solar plants represent a significant step in diversifying Azerbaijan’s energy mix and accelerating its transition to renewable energy sources.

The Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant will have a capacity of 445 MW, while the Neftchala plant will generate 315 MW. Both facilities are expected to be commissioned next year.

In June 2024, Masdar and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR launched three major renewable energy projects totaling 1 GW in capacity, spanning solar and wind.

These include:

A 445 MW solar power plant in Bilasuvar

A 315 MW solar power plant in Neftchala

A 240 MW onshore wind power plant in the Absheron–Garadagh region

Investment agreements for these projects were finalized in October 2023, followed by contracts for power purchase, grid connection, and land leasing.

These developments underscore Azerbaijan’s growing role as a regional hub for clean energy and its commitment to meeting global sustainability goals.