SOCAR, UAE company ink major deal to launch smart gas network in Azerbaijan

17 July 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

In a landmark move to modernize Azerbaijan’s gas infrastructure, the Azerigaz Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed a comprehensive agreement with UAE-based Esyasoft Holding to design, build, and commission a national smart gas network, Azernews reports.

